Jaismine travelled more than 360 km each weekend to take Punjabi classes

Highlights To take her Punjabi classes in Sydney, Jaismine would leave her home in Nowra at 5 am on Saturdays and travel over 180 km each way.

Jaismine was taking her HSC in a private Catholic school in Nowra where she had no fellow Indian or Punjabi students.

Now studying to be a commercial pilot, Jaismine says she is dedicated to her mother tongue.

Despite the lengthy travel times, Jaismine Kaur Bhangu managed to score 95 in the HSC for the Punjabi subject last year.





“I had to start early in the morning around 5 am and take a pillow to sleep in the car to reach the school before 8:30 am,” she told SBS Punjabi.



Dedicated to learning the mother tongue Punjabi. Credit: Jaismine Jaismine’s father, Sarabjit Singh, sacrificed his weekend engagements to drive her to and back from school every weekend - a round-trip of more than 360 km.





Advertisement

She attended Punjabi classes at Seven Hills High School on Saturdays from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm.



Jaismine’s father, Sarabjit Singh, sacrificed his weekend engagements. Credit: Jaismine “I took this as a challenge to support my daughter’s dreams of learning Punjabi as well as I think it was my responsibility to support my mother tongue,” Mr Singh said.





“With these two factors in mind, I spent my Saturdays behind the wheel for five hours, and then waited in the school car park while Jaismine was taking her classes.”





With COVID-19 restrictions in place, Jaismine had the option to take her classes online, but her dad motivated her to take the classes in school in a "pure Punjabi environment".





“Jaismine completed her HSC from a private Catholic school in Nowra where there were no Indian students, let alone Punjabi ones. That’s why I thought it was a must for her to learn Punjabi in a classroom and spend a few hours in a Punjabi environment,” said Mr Singh.





“Jaismine’s Catholic school fully supported and encouraged her passion for learning Punjabi.”



I will never forget the efforts and sacrifice of my family for me to learn Punjabi; Jaismine. Credit: Jaismine Jaismine gave credit for her achievements to her parents: “I will never forget the efforts and sacrifice of my family for me to learn Punjabi.”





Jaismine’s mum used to volunteer at a weekend community school in Victoria teaching Punjabi to young ones. But after moving to a regional area, she had to quit her passion.





At the same time, Jaismine thanked her Punjabi teacher, Jiwanjot Kaur, for her dedication and friendly style of teaching.





Jaismine wants to be a dedicated supporter of her mother tongue in the future.





My and my family will always remain dedicated to the progression of Punjabi in this beautiful and supportive country. Jaismine Kaur Bhangu

Ever since Jaismine was young, she dreamt of pursuing a career in the aviation industry. After passing her HSC, Jaismine is now studying for an associate degree in aviation commercial pilot and is looking forward to being a commercial pilot in two years.



Jasimine always dreamt of pursuing a career in the aviation industry. Credit: jaisimine And to fulfil her dream, Jaismine's family has moved to the outskirts of Victoria where she is learning to be a pilot.



