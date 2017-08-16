SBS Punjabi

NZ government must ensure safety and well being of international students: MP Mahesh Bindra

Mahesh Bindra, Member of Parliament in New Zealand

Mahesh Bindra, Member of Parliament in New Zealand Source: SBS

Published 16 August 2017 at 1:21pm, updated 16 August 2017 at 3:22pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Mahesh Bindra is one of three Indian origin members of Parliament in New Zealand- and coincidentally all three are Punjabi.

Representing the New Zealand First party, Mr Bindra was first elected to parliament in 2014 and told SBS Punjabi, "this has been a steep learning curve for me."

He was recently behind an expose that demonstrated the exploitation of Indian international students in New Zealand. Hear more about it in this interview link below.

My party has been wrongly accused of being racist and xenophobic



Mr Bindra also denied that his party is racist or xenophobic, in the above interview (which was recorded in English). He said,"we need skilled migrants in New Zealand, no doubt about that. But we can't let migration be used as a means to lower our wages in New Zealand."

We also recorded a video interview with Mr Bindra in Punjabi, which is published below:



