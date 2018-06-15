SBS Punjabi

Over-educated and under-employed - the bad news in youth jobs

SBS Punjabi

jobless

Michael Ouzas Source: SBS

Published 15 June 2018 at 10:11pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Gautam Kapil
Source: SBS

Australia’s jobless rate has fallen but behind the figures is an increasing number of young graduates who can’t find work. Six out of ten 25-year-olds hold post-school qualifications, but half of them are still looking for full-time jobs.

Michael Ouzas spent five years studying landscape architecture and has applied for more than fifty jobs since graduating last year.

He's been through seven interviews at different firms.

It’s proved a frustrating situation for the 23-year-old.

And it’s an experience that’s far from unique, according to a report by the Foundation for Young Australians.

In 1980, just over half - 53 per cent - of 15 to 24-year-olds were in full-time work.

By 2015 that number had itself halved - to just 26 per cent.

By contrast,  the number in full-time study has jumped to more than half over the past 30 years.

The Greens say it’s high time our politicians started to take the issue seriously, particularly given the alarming level of youth unemployment among disadvantaged groups.

That's as high as 50 per cent .... and it's a subject close to the heart of 23-year-old Greens senator Jordan Steele-John, who is in a wheelchair.

With the latest figures showing the overall jobless rate has fallen to 5.4 per cent and youth unemployment 11.6 per cent,   Employment Minister Michaelia Cash has defended the Turnbull Government's record.

