King's Birthday medal for implementing technological reforms in corrective services

The ACM recognises distinguished service by an operational member of an Australian state or territory civilian corrections service.

Mr Singh migrated to Australia as an international student in 2002 and joined Corrective Services NSW in 2005.

Preetpal Singh has been working with New South Wales Corrective Services for the past 18 years and is responsible for maintaining, upgrading and supporting the technological-based systems at the Metropolitan Remand & Reception Centre, Silverwater.





The 43-year-old, Indian-origin migrant will be awarded the Australian Corrections Medal (ACM), a meritorious King's Birthday Honour, for his significant contribution to the technology sector in his department.





The ACM is a meritorious and gazetted medal instituted in 2017 to recognise those who have rendered distinguished correction services.





The medal will be awarded to him in October this year.



Credit: Pexels. Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Mr Singh said, "During the challenging lockdown times in COVID, we digitalised standard operations like family visits in jail to video visits, transformed the old-school, paper-based rostering to e-rostering and some other major technical reforms that transformed our (operations)."





Mr Singh further said he wanted to thank the hard-working spirit of his community that ran in his blood.



'Work spirit runs in our blood'

"The passion to work hard and excel runs in our community. The only thing that needs to be worked upon is presenting our work more professionally," he said.





Mr Singh migrated from Ludhiana, a town in the northern Indian state of Punjab, as an international student of a Master's in Information Technology 21 years ago.



"Like all the migrants, I have been through student struggles like working at gas stations, cleaning, cooking and all, but that's quite alright... it's part of the process, and I am thankful that the country I call home has given me immense opportunities," he said.





"It's an honour to be recognised on the list, and if you are a hard-working professional in your field, Australia always has the reward," he said.





