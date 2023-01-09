'RIP': Tributes flow after Indian singer Nimma Kharoud is found dead in Melbourne

Highlights A young and talented Indian origin singer Nimma Kharoud has died in Melbourne's Epping area

As the community mourns the death, it has sparked outpourings of condolences and tributes

Melbourne-based Punjabi singer Nimma Kharoud's sudden demise on the 7th of January 2023 has left the community in utter shock.





Family and friends are mourning the death of this young dad, whose life got tragically cut short.





Amardeep Kaur, a close family friend of the Kharoud family, told SBS Punjabi, "Nimma was a wonderful person, a loving dad who always met everyone with a big smile on his face".





"I can't imagine how Pali (his wife) and kids will bear this loss, and it breaks my heart to see such a beautiful young family suffering as the smiling face is gone forever," she said.





Survived by his life partner Harpal Kaur Pali and kids Alyna (10) and Waris (7), Mr Kharoud has produced many Punjabi songs, including Dollar and Pagg vs Pauni that has garnered over two million views.





"He was a talented singer who excelled in the field of singing from his college days," Ms Kaur said.



Goldy Brar, a community leader from Melbourne's North, said that more than a decade ago, Mr Kharoud migrated to Australia from the Patiala state of Punjab with dreams in his eyes.





"His sudden death has left the entire Melbourne community shocked. A talented guy has gone too soon - It's very unfortunate," Mr Brar said.





As the community mourns the shocking young death, it has sparked outpourings of condolences and tributes from Australia-based Punjabi singers.





Australian Punjabi singer Maninder Bath expressed his grief by posting on his Facebook, "A very sad news came from our Melbourne city. Our very beloved voice Nima Kharoud has bid goodbye to this world. May God give strength to his family and his soul rest in peace."



Community bands together to support the family





The community has come forward to raise funds for Mr Kharoud's family.





An online fundraiser launched by a close friend to support the family has collected more than $31,000 from approximately 256 donations as of today, 9 January.

