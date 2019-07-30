SBS Punjabi

The world is recognising 'Sohanjna' as a miracle tree

Moringa the miracle tree

Almost all parts of Moringa have health benefits. Source: Pixabay

Published 30 July 2019 at 2:04pm, updated 1 August 2019 at 2:25pm
By MP Singh
Besides innumerable other benefits, WHO is distributing leaves of Moringa (which Punjabis know as Sohanjna) to African communities suffering from malnutrition and Germany uses its seeds to cleanse drinking water.

Moringa, which is commonly known as Sohanjna in Punjab was discovered both in Asia and Africa at almost same time. The tree can grow from 3-4 feet high to a towering  one like the mulberry tree. 

Melbourne-based Narinder Singh Virk explains why it is called a mirace3l tree.

‘This tree has seven times more calcium than milk, it is full of all major vitamins, is rich resource of potassium and magnesium. The juice from its skin can be applied on open wounds for quick recovery. It has miraculous effects on diabetes and arthritis patients’.

Moringa the miracle tree
This tree produces white / cream colored flowers in spring season which are used in many medicines Source: Pixabay


‘All parts of Sohanjna tree can be consumed. The roots are like horse radish or common ginger which can be consumed as pickle. This tree produces white / cream colored flowers in spring season which are used in many medicines. Same is with the oil extracted from its seeds. The most beneficial parts are the leaves which can be dried up or consumed as salad. Its fruit is well known as drum-sticks’.

Mr Virk moved to Melbourne from Perth and planted a Sohanjna tree a long time ago, not only for his personal use but to share with others as well. 

‘I want to spread the information about benefits of Sohanjna to as many people as I can. Sohanjna can be grown easily in almost all parts of Australia and summer is the best time because this tree needs hot season to germinate and propagate’, Mr Virk told SBS Punjabi.

Moringa the miracle tree
Drumsticks are used in cooking Source: Pixabay


When asked about any side effects, Mr Virk said, ‘Consumption can cause dehydration. So one should drink plenty of water while consuming parts of this tree. The roots should never be consumed raw’.

Disclaimer – Before consuming any part of Sohanjna (Moringa) you must consult your doctor.  

