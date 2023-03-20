'We miss him dearly': Community remembers Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala

Key Points The 28-year-old Punjabi singer was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on 29 May 2022

A year after, his family called for justice at his memorial service

His untimely death sparked an outpouring of tributes from around the globe

Sidhu Moose Wala was murdered last year by unidentified assailants. At a young age, he garnered global fame along with many controversies.





On Sunday, his family and fans observed his first death anniversary in the Mansa grain market of Punjab.





Many people thronged up the late singer's village, including Punjabi singers, politicians and fans.



As his father, Balkaur Singh, addressed the gathering through a video on social media, his Indian-Australian fans also took to social media to remember their favourite artist.





Manpreet Kaur, a 36-year-old mother and health care professional from Melbourne, told SBS Punjabi that the loss is profound and her whole family misses him dearly.





"We have a poster in our car stating 'only Moose Wala is played here'. We also visited his village during our India trip a few months back."





"It has been one year since his death, but the grief among his fans hasn't reduced relatively," she says.





At his death last year, SBS Punjabi spoke to his Indian Australian fans, who reacted with disbelief and utter shock.



Hundreds came out to pay their respect and condolences to Sidhu Moose Wala in candlelight vigils held across different parts of Australia.





Melbourne's candlelight march organiser, Sahiba Bedi, told SBS Punjabi that Sidhu's death had left a massive void in the Punjabi music industry.





"The killing has sent shockwaves worldwide, but his legacy will live on forever," she said.



Previously in an interview held by SBS Punjabi, the late singer Sidhu Moose Wala conveyed the emotional message of meeting his loved ones in Australia soon.





"I am desperate to see you in my next show to be held across major cities in Australia," Sidhu had said.



Born on June 11, 1993, in the Moose Wala village in Mansa, Punjab, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, aka Sidhu Moosewala, broke several records in his mid-twenties, garnering millions of hits on YouTube and fans around the globe.





Punjabi singer, songwriter, electrical engineer and actor, Moosewala became a household name among Punjabis and music lovers as he rose to popularity in a short span of fewer than two years after he created a niche for himself with his unique style.



