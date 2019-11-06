SBS Punjabi

Winds blow away a bit of Delhi’s pollution, but plenty remains

SBS Punjabi

Vehicles wait for a signal at a crossing as the city enveloped in smog in New Delhi, India (AAP)

Aerial visibility in India's capital is dismal. Source: AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 November 2019 at 7:09pm, updated 7 November 2019 at 11:03am
By Sonia Lal
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS

Fresh winds have helped to clear some of the air pollution choking New Delhi, India. Despite improved visibility, the air remains at a hazardous level leaving the city's population of more than 20 million people at risk.

Published 6 November 2019 at 7:09pm, updated 7 November 2019 at 11:03am
By Sonia Lal
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS
A dense grey cloud of smog has engulfed the Indian capital of Delhi marking the worst air quality the city has seen in three years.

Delhi is among the world's most highly polluted cities. Around the beginning of October every year, the air quality deteriorates as wind speeds drop and temperatures cool.

Industrial pollution, construction dust, vehicle emissions, and smoke from crop-burning by farmers in neighbouring states becomes trapped under a layer of cool air.

This year, the U-S Embassy's real-time air quality index has recorded extreme levels of toxic airborne particles that can reach deep into the lungs.

Doctors are seeing much higher numbers of patients with respiratory illnesses. The Indian government declared a state of public health emergency and schools were closed.

However, India’s Supreme Court has criticised authorities for failing to reduce the hazardous levels of air pollution, labelling it a violation of people’s right to life.

The air quality has improved slightly as winds picked up, blowing away some of the pollution. 

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.   

Also Read

Diaspora welcomes increasing flight connections to Amritsar

Kartarpur and Nankana Sahib ready to welcome pilgrims from around the world

Should Australia’s visa processing be outsourced?



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?