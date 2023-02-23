Ukrainian LGBTQI+ on occupied territories. Sixth story

FREE MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT Lifeline — support for anyone having a personal crisis — 13 11 14

Beyond Blue — for anyone feeling depressed or anxious — 1300 22 4636

QLife — counselling for LGBTIQ+ individuals — 1800 184 527

SBS Russian would like to remind our listeners that it might be impossible to promptly check the accuracy of information during the war.



Tune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.



