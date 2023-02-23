Ukrainian LGBTQI+ on occupied territories. Sixth story

Source: Provided by Renee Dixson

Ahead of World Pride 2023 in Sydney, SBS Russian gathered stories of the Ukrainian LGBTQI+ community members. In the final episode, we talk to Mx Renee Dixson, co-founder of Forcefully Displaces People Network, that was assisting Kherson activists in their rescue efforts.

FREE MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT
  • Lifeline — support for anyone having a personal crisis — 13 11 14
  • Beyond Blue — for anyone feeling depressed or anxious — 1300 22 4636
  • QLife — counselling for LGBTIQ+ individuals — 1800 184 527
SBS Russian would like to remind our listeners that it might be impossible to promptly check the accuracy of information during the war.
