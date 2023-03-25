SBS news in Ukrainian – 26/03/2023

In this bulletin:
- Dominic Perrottet quits as Liberal leader after Labor's New South Wales state election victory
- Hundreds of demonstrators have gathered on the lawn outside the Northern Territory Parliament to call for tougher crime measures
- South Australian authorities have urged residents to ensure they are fully vaccinated against measles
- US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have presented a united front against authoritarian regimes
***
Tune in for Thursdays at 3 pm FM, TV Ch. 38 and 302.
Follow us on or sign up to