SBS news in Ukrainian – 26/03/2023

Latest news from Australia and the world.

In this bulletin:
  • Dominic Perrottet quits as Liberal leader after Labor's New South Wales state election victory
  • Hundreds of demonstrators have gathered on the lawn outside the Northern Territory Parliament to call for tougher crime measures
  • South Australian authorities have urged residents to ensure they are fully vaccinated against measles
  • US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have presented a united front against authoritarian regimes
Widespread strikes in Ukraine as war of words continues

Russia's President meets with China's leader as Ukraine war goes on

A conversation with the modern Ukrainian singer Lyutsina Hvorost

Daily Life In Kyiv, Amid Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

Ukraine today – 26/03/2023

Public meeting with Ukrainian MP delegation in Melbourne

A single question constantly arises: Why is this happening to my country?

Ukraine today 25032023.jpg

Ukraine today - 25/03/2023