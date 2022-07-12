Kamala Harris launches Pacific push to 'significantly deepen' US presence amid China tensions

The United States launched a major push into the Pacific on Wednesday, seeking to hold off China’s advance in the region, with Vice President Kamala Harris announcing $US 600 million ($AU 889 million) in funding at a key regional summit.





Ms Harris also revealed the US will open two new embassies - in Tonga and Kiribati - during an unprecedented address to the Pacific Islands Forum in Fiji.





The US will also appoint its first-ever envoy to the Pacific and launch an inaugural national strategy for the region.



Advertisement

The US-China rivalry has brought intense interest to this year's forum, which brings together leaders from across the strategically vital Pacific.





It marks the first time regional leaders have met together since the Solomon Islands signed a controversial security pact with China earlier this year.





Ms Harris' video-link address was a diplomatic coup for the US, with China not yet invited to make a similar appearance at the summit.



'Embarking on a new chapter'

At least one official from the local Chinese embassy was in the room for Ms Harris' address, causing a minor stir among organisers.





The US vice president thanked Fiji President Voreqe Bainimarama for inviting her to speak at the summit and said the US was ready to "embark on a new chapter" in the Pacific.





Ms Harris said she and US President Joe Biden acknowledged the Pacific may not have previously received enough focus in the past. "We are going to change that," she promised, adding the US wanted to "significantly deepen our presence in the Pacific region".





Alongside a US$60 million pledge for economic assistance to the Forum Fisheries Agency, she said the US would also relaunch the Peace Corps in the Pacific. She said the US wanted to collaborate on maritime security, disaster relief and infrastructure projects that "do not result in insurmountable debt".





"We are really happy that the US will be opening an embassy in Tonga, it will be the first time," Tongan Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni told AFP.





"It is a big milestone. We are very happy we are finally having a US presence in Tonga."



What is the significance of this announcement?

The US’ announcement comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions in the Pacific region, with concerns among some Western nations that China is attempting to expand its influence in the region.





Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare (right) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Source: AAP / AP China then sought to strike region-wide agreement spanning policing, security, fisheries, data and a free trade zone, but this was shelved after Beijing failed to reach a consensus with 10 Pacific nations.





As Mr Wang visited these countries seeking their support, Foreign Minister Penny Wong was also on a Pacific blitz in a bid to “regain Australia’s position as the partner of choice” in the region.



Kiribati’s PIF departure

Kiribati has been in the spotlight after it made an eleventh-hour withdrawal from PIF , citing a bitter leadership dispute last year for its exit.





Kiribati’s opposition leader has also suggested the decision to withdraw from the influential regional body was influenced by Beijing .





China has denied this.



“I would like to stress that we never interfere in the internal affairs of Pacific island countries and hope that island countries will strengthen solidarity and cooperation for common development,” said China's foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.





Kiribati is the closest Pacific island nation to the US, with Hawaii just about 2,000 kilometres away.



US involvement in the forum ‘disappointing’

PIF dialogue partners, including the US, China, the UK and France were not invited to the 2022 summit.





Dr Newton Cain said the US involvement in the forum was disappointing.





“The dialogue partners... we’re told firmly and politely that the forum leaders really wanted this time to come together on their own, without adding distractions, without having to worry about outsiders, without having to worry about being fought over like some sort of prize,” she said.





“And I think it’s very disappointing that the US hasn’t been able to respect that and they’ve sought to have a speaking slot for the vice president."





She said PIF leaders had pushed back "quite firmly" against a request by China to have a virtual foreign minister meeting on Thursday — the final day of the forum.



