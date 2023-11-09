Environment

'Nobody is safe': The world has endured its 'hottest 12 months on record'

Temperatures on Earth in the past 12 months were the hottest ever recorded, with everybody experiencing "unusual climate-driven heat", an analysis has found.

People at a beach.

Last month was the world's hottest October on record by a massive margin. Source: AAP / Joel Carrett

KEY POINTS
  • Earth has had its hottest 12 months on record, according to a new analysis.
  • It found that 90 per cent of humanity endured at least 10 days of high temperatures.
  • The average global temperature was 1.3C higher than the pre-industrial climate.
The past 12 months on Earth were the hottest ever recorded, according to a report by Climate Central, a US-based non-profit science research group.

The peer-reviewed report says burning petrol, coal,
natural gas and other fossil fuels
that release planet-warming gases such as carbon dioxide, and other human activities, caused the unnatural warming from November 2022 to October 2023.

During the course of the year, 7.3 billion people, or 90 per cent of humanity, endured at least 10 days of high temperatures that were made at least three times more likely because of
climate change
.
"People know that things are weird, but they don't they don't necessarily know why it's weird. They don't connect back to the fact that we're still burning coal, oil and natural gas," said Andrew Pershing, a climate scientist at Climate Central.

"I think the thing that really came screaming out of the data this year was nobody is safe. Everybody was experiencing unusual climate-driven heat at some point during the year."

The average global temperature was 1.3C higher than the pre-industrial climate, which scientists say is close to the limit countries agreed not to go over in the
Paris Agreement
- a 1.5C rise.

The impacts were apparent as one in four humans, or 1.9 billion people, suffered from
dangerous heatwaves
.
READ MORE

Earth's 'vital signs' are at their worst levels in human history: A bleak snapshot in six charts

At this point, said Jason Smerdon, a climate scientist at Columbia University in the US, no one should be caught off guard.

"It's like being on an escalator and being surprised that you're going up," he said.

"We know that things are getting warmer, this has been predicted for decades."

The heat of the last year, intense as it was, is tempered because the oceans have been absorbing the majority of the excess heat related to climate change, but they are reaching their limit, said Kim Cobb, a climate scientist at Brown University.

"Oceans are really the thermostat of our planet ... they are tied to our economy, food sources and coastal infrastructure."`
Children playing in a fountain
One in four humans, or 1.9 billion people, suffered from dangerous heatwaves in the past year. Source: Getty / Pablo Blazquez Dominguez
On Wednesday, European Union scientists said this year is set to be the world's warmest in 125,000 years, after data showed last month was the hottest October on record by a massive margin.

Last month exceeded the previous highest October average temperature, from 2019, by 0.4C, the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) Deputy Director Samantha Burgess said, describing the temperature anomaly as "very extreme".

That has made 2023 as a whole "virtually certain" to be the warmest year recorded, C3S said in a statement.
READ MORE

Billions could face lethal heat this century if climate change worsens, new research claims

The heat is a result of continued
greenhouse gas emissions
from the burning of fossil fuels, combined with the emergence this year of
the naturally occurring El Niño climate pattern
, which warms the surface waters in
the eastern Pacific Ocean
.

The current hottest year on record is 2016 — another El Niño year — although 2023 is on course to overtake that.

Copernicus' dataset goes back to 1940. "When we combine our data with the IPCC, then we can say that this is the warmest year for the last 125,000 years," Burgess said.

The longer-term data
from the United Nations
climate science panel IPCC includes readings from sources such as ice cores, tree rings and coral deposits.
Share
3 min read
Published 10 November 2023 10:32am
Source: AAP, Reuters
Available in other languages

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

A woman sits with her head in her hands in front of a laptop. She looks depleted, which is symbolised by a low-battery symbol near her head.

Feeling depleted by work? This is how Melanie beat burnout without quitting her job

Health

A composite image of an art deco theatre and people sitting in a laneway.

Here are the Melbourne and Sydney neighbourhoods ranked among the world's coolest

Australia

Paul Keating speaks at the National Press Club.

Paul Keating details why he refused to sign Hamas-Israel statement by former PMs

Australia

A woman with blonde hair leans up against a tree.

This is the best place in the world to be a woman, researchers say

Life

Warren Mundine Marcia Langton

Heated Voice moment between Marcia Langton and Warren Mundine

Politics

A woman in a pink jumper in front of a pink background.

Outpouring of grief after 'amazingly talented' comedian Cal Wilson dies aged 53

Australia

Sussan Ley at a press conference.

She once said Palestinians are 'airbrushed'. Now she says calls for restraint are 'disgraceful'

Politics

A composite image of two Aboriginal women. The one on the left is wearing a t-shirt with a “Yes“ print on it, the one of the right has a top with “Vote No“ written on it.

Here's how First Nations leaders reacted to the Voice referendum result

Indigenous