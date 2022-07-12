Two new embassies and a US first: Kamala Harris to unveil fresh Pacific push amid China tensions

The United States will bolster its presence in the Pacific, pledging to establish two new embassies, boost foreign aid and appoint the first-ever US envoy to the Pacific Islands Forum.





US Vice President Kamala Harris will make the announcement virtually on Wednesday, beaming into the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) meeting — which is being held this week in Fiji — after being invited by the Fijian Prime Minister and forum chair Frank Bainimarama.





In a statement, the White House said the new commitments were to “deepen the US partnership with the region and deliver concrete results for Pacific people”.



Advertisement

As part of the package, two new US embassies will be built in Tonga and Kiribati.





The US will also triple its funding for economic development and ocean resilience, bringing the total sum to US$600 million ($A893 million) over the next 10 years.





The US says its first-ever US envoy to PIF will further increase its diplomatic footprint across the Pacific islands.





“We already have John Kerry, who’s the envoy for climate and he’s very well known to the Pacific and very well regarded. So it’d be interesting to see who they choose for that position,” said Dr Tess Newton Cain, a Pacific expert at Griffith University.





Earlier this year, the US announced plans to re-establish its embassy in Solomon Islands , which it closed in 1993.



What is the significance of this announcement?

The US’ announcement comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions in the Pacific region, with concerns among some Western nations that China is attempting to expand its influence in the region.





Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare (right) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Source: AAP / AP China then sought to strike region-wide agreement spanning policing, security, fisheries, data and a free trade zone, but this was shelved after Beijing failed to reach a consensus with 10 Pacific nations.





As Mr Wang visited these countries seeking their support, Foreign Minister Penny Wong was also on a Pacific blitz in a bid to “regain Australia’s position as the partner of choice” in the region.



Kiribati’s PIF departure

Kiribati has been in the spotlight after it made an eleventh-hour withdrawal from PIF , citing a bitter leadership dispute last year for its exit.





Kiribati’s opposition leader has also suggested the decision to withdraw from the influential regional body was influenced by Beijing .





China has denied this.



“I would like to stress that we never interfere in the internal affairs of Pacific island countries and hope that island countries will strengthen solidarity and cooperation for common development,” said China's foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.





Kiribati is the closest Pacific island nation to the US, with Hawaii just about 2,000 kilometres away.



US involvement in the forum ‘disappointing’

PIF dialogue partners, including the US, China, the UK and France were not invited to the 2022 summit.





Dr Newton Cain said the US involvement in the forum was disappointing.





“The dialogue partners... we’re told firmly and politely that the forum leaders really wanted this time to come together on their own, without adding distractions, without having to worry about outsiders, without having to worry about being fought over like some sort of prize,” she said.





“And I think it’s very disappointing that the US hasn’t been able to respect that and they’ve sought to have a speaking slot for the vice president."



