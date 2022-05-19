Australia
Major parties refuse to permanently resettle hundreds of refugees and asylum seekers ahead of election
Immigration
LIVE: Scott Morrison says Anthony Albanese being 'precious' over Liberal ad with pun on his Italian surname
Politics
10:18
Tasmania's electorates entice election-watchers
Politics
Morning Briefing: Martial Law in Ukraine, Finland and Sweden's NATO bid, and Voluntary Assisted Dying laws
Australia
06:16
Intensive English program helps Ukrainian refugees
Immigration
07:23
Scientists warn of worsening effects of global warming
Climate change
