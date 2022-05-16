Thanks for joining the SBS News' live blog on day 37 of the federal election campaign.

Here's a rundown of what Scott Morrison, Anthony Albanese and their teams were up to:

Where the leaders campaigned

Prime Minister Scott Morrison: Darwin (Lingiari)

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese: Perth (Hasluck, Swan)

What the Coalition wanted to talk about

Its policy costings, which commit $2.3 billion over the next four years for election promises.

What Labor wanted to talk about

Its election pledge to establish a $1.5 billion Medical Manufacturing Fund.

What made news

The latest Roy Morgan Poll shows Labor leading the Coalition 53 to 47 on a two-party basis.

A re-elected Coalition aims to save an additional $1 billion over the next four years by requiring the public service to make more savings in the way they manage their operations.

Mr Morrison dismissed suggestions a federal integrity commission would operate with the same open justice process as courts.

Mr Albanese said his political legacy will be positive action on climate change, regardless of the outcome of Saturday's federal election.

What they said

Anthony Albanese: "All of our costings will be outlined on Thursday. We'll have more announcements to make ... you might like to consider that we have a prime minister who isn't even giving you the respect as the national press gallery of appearing at the National Press Club before an election. The first prime minister, who has not done that, who is ducking that responsibility."

Scott Morrison on the Coalition's housing policy: "The Labor Party, they hate this. They want big union funds to control your money. I want you to control your money. I don't agree with the Labor Party that it's a gamble. I believe it's the best and smartest thing you can do."

Join us again tomorrow for more news from the campaign trail!