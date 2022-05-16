During his press conference in Darwin this morning, Prime Minister Scott Morrison dismissed suggestions a federal integrity commission would operate with the same open justice process as courts.

"It's not a court," Mr Morrison said.

Mr Morrison opposes the way the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption operates, previously labelling it a "kangaroo court" that could do irreparable damage to an innocent person's reputation.

He doubled down on his criticisms when pushed on whether open justice was a key pillar for a federal anti-corruption commission.

"Where matters were to proceed under our model that involved criminal behaviour, they would go to court and that's where that process would be followed," he said.

"That's how we've designed it. That's consistent with how the justice system works."

NSW established its Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) in 1988, and there have long been calls for its model to be adopted at the federal level, despite the prime minister's objections.

Earlier this month, NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption commissioner Stephen Rushton told a parliamentary review that references to the ICAC as a "kangaroo court" were misleading and untrue.

People who made those comments were "buffoons", he told the parliamentary review.

