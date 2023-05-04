Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
$11.3 billion set aside for aged care worker pay rise
Australian Minister for Aged Care Anika Wells holds the hand of a resident during a visit to Goodwin Village Aged Care in Canberra, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE
The Federal Government has announced it's set aside $11.3 billion dollars in the Federal Budget to help fund a 15 per cent pay rise for aged care workers. It's also made some progress in securing support for its housing bill which has been stalled for months.
