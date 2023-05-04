$11.3 billion set aside for aged care worker pay rise

JIM CHALMERS AGED CARE PRESSER

Australian Minister for Aged Care Anika Wells holds the hand of a resident during a visit to Goodwin Village Aged Care in Canberra, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Federal Government has announced it's set aside $11.3 billion dollars in the Federal Budget to help fund a 15 per cent pay rise for aged care workers. It's also made some progress in securing support for its housing bill which has been stalled for months.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.


 


Share

Latest podcast episodes

YEMEN-CONFLICT-FOOD-KUWAIT-AID

A quarter billion people face immediate, severe food insecurity

Fracking Tower, Colorado

Fracking gets go-ahead in NT- but what does it involve?

Unverified footage claiming to show the drone attack on the Kremlin (AP).jpg

Doubts surround the Kremlin's claims of Ukrainian drone attack

The royal wax figures outside Sydneys QVB (SBS).jpg

Mixed feelings in Australia ahead of the coronation of King Charles III