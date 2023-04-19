Australian parliamentarians meet with Dalai Lama

A cross-party Parliamentary delegation - including Labor, Greens and independent members of parliament - has met with Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, in Dharamsala, India. The trip was organised by the Australia TIbet Council. It's calling on the Australian government to impose targeted sanctions on Chinese officials for alleged human rights violations in Tibet.

