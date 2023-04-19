Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Australian parliamentarians meet with Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency
A cross-party Parliamentary delegation - including Labor, Greens and independent members of parliament - has met with Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, in Dharamsala, India. The trip was organised by the Australia TIbet Council. It's calling on the Australian government to impose targeted sanctions on Chinese officials for alleged human rights violations in Tibet.
