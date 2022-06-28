Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Malaysia for talks

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Malaysia for talksPlay00:57SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (889.13 KB)Published 29 June 2022 at 7:10amBy Essam Al-GhalibSource: SBS News Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Malaysia for talksPublished 29 June 2022 at 7:10amBy Essam Al-GhalibSource: SBS NewsSHARELatest podcast episodesSearch for survivors continues after Russian attack on mall in KremenchukThree arrested after discovery of dozens of bodies in Texas lorrySydney climate protestors say they will not stop despite 12 arrests Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison