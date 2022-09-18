SBS News In Depth

Britain ready to farewell the Queen

National Mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

A drawing of Queen Elizabeth II with a letter near Buckingham Palace are seen to offer a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept.17, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch for seven decades died at 96 at Balmoral Castle, her estate in the Scottish Highlands. The State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abbey on September 19th, and approximately 500 dignitaries from around the world will attend the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the national mourning funeral. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images ) Source: AAP / Keita Iijima/AP

Published 18 September 2022 at 1:44pm
Presented by Catriona Stirrat
Source: SBS News

The first full rehearsal has been held in London for tomorrow's funeral for Queen Elizabeth II. And Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has met with King Charles III to pay his respects.

