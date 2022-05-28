Colombians could be about to elect the country's first leftist government

epa09981162 A woman walks past election campaign posters of Colombian presidential candidate Gustavo Petro, of the Pacto Historico coalition, in Bogota, Colombia, 27 May 2022. Colombians head to the polls on 29 May for the first round of presidential elections. EPA/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda Source: Mauricio Duenas Castaneda/EPA
Published 28 May 2022 at 5:06pm
Former guerilla leader Gustavo Petro is favourite to win this weekend's presidential election in Colombia. But whatever the outcome, there are fears the result could spark civil unrest.
