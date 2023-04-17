Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Community Starters: Chinese
Mak Sai-Ying’s signature on his marriage certificate in 1842 Source: Supplied
Australia prides itself on being a multicultural society - but it wasn't always that way. Each new culture that flourished here had to start with one adventurous individual or family who took the plunge and crossed the oceans to reach Australia. In this series, we're trying to find those first pioneers. Episode four tells us the story of Mak Sai-Ying, our candidate for the first Chinese person to ever call Australia home
