Community Starters: Chinese

Australia prides itself on being a multicultural society - but it wasn't always that way. Each new culture that flourished here had to start with one adventurous individual or family who took the plunge and crossed the oceans to reach Australia. In this series, we're trying to find those first pioneers. Episode four tells us the story of Mak Sai-Ying, our candidate for the first Chinese person to ever call Australia home

