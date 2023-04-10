Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Community starters: Afghan
Portrait of a cameleer of the Burke and Wills expedition by William Strutt, 1860 Source: Supplied / State Library of NSW
Australia prides itself on being a multicultural society - but it wasn't always that way. Each new culture that flourished here had to start with one adventurous individual or family who took the plunge and crossed the oceans to reach Australia. In this series, we're trying to find those first pioneers. Episode one tells us the story of Dost Mahomet, our candidate for the first Afghan person to ever call Australia home.
