Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Community Starters: Lebanese
A view of the village of Kfarsghab, where the Magnificent Seven came from Source: Supplied / From an engraving by WH Bartlett in 1838
Australia prides itself on being a multicultural society - but it wasn't always that way. Each new culture that flourished here had to start with one adventurous individual or family who took the plunge and crossed the oceans to reach Australia. In this series, we're trying to find those first pioneers. Episode six tells us the story of Massoud Fakhry and the Magnificent Seven, our candidates for the first Lebanese people to ever call Australia home.
Share