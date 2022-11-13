Democrats win in Nevada to retain control of US Senate
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to media about the Democrats keeping the Senate before the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Source: AP / Alex Brandon/AP
Published 13 November 2022 at 6:33pm
By Greg Dyett
Source: SBS News
Senator Catherine Cortez Masto has held her seat against Republican challenger Adam Laxalt who had been endorsed by Donald Trump. The result gives the Democrats 50 Senate seats with the Republicans on 49.
