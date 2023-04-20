Diplomatic efforts continue after yet another ceasefire fails in Sudan

Smoke rises during ongoing clashes in Khartoum, Sudan

Smoke rises during ongoing clashes in Khartoum, Sudan Source: Getty / Anadolu

Experts warn of a humanitarian crisis as water and electricity outages are widespread and many hospitals have been forced to close due to the violence. Sudan's health ministry esimates at least 270 people have died and 2,600 have been injured since clashes broke out last weekend.

