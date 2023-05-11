Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with
Direct link found between Black Summer fires and succeeding floods
A handout photo made available by the European Space Agency (ESA) shows an image acquired by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellites mission of smoke, flames and burn scars over the east coast of Australia, 31 December 2019 (issued 12 January 2020). Ferocious bushfires have been sweeping across Australia since September 2019, fuelled by record-breaking temperatures, drought and wind. Source: AAP / ESA HANDOUT/EPA
For the first time, scientists have documented a direct relationship between bushfire smoke and the onset of weather patterns linked to widespread flooding. At the centre of their research is Australia's devastating Black Summer bushfires of 2019 and the months of flooding that followed thereafter.
