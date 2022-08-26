Europe making progress containing monkeypox

Miami Beach, Florida - August 22: Dr. Herbert Guerra, lifts up his monkeypox vaccine card, that states he was vaccinated. Dr. Guerra flew in to Miami from Brazil and got the vaccine. Two free Monkeypox vaccine sites open in Miami-Dade. One in Tropical Park and the other in Miami Beach. It is by appointment only. CDC estimates 1.7 million gay and bisexual men face highest risk of contracting the monkeypox virus. (Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Sipa USA) Source: AAP / Michele Eve Sandberg/Sipa USA