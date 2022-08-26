Europe making progress containing monkeypox

Miami Beach, Florida - August 22: Dr. Herbert Guerra, lifts up his monkeypox vaccine card, that states he was vaccinated. Dr. Guerra flew in to Miami from Brazil and got the vaccine. Two free Monkeypox vaccine sites open in Miami-Dade. One in Tropical Park and the other in Miami Beach. It is by appointment only. CDC estimates 1.7 million gay and bisexual men face highest risk of contracting the monkeypox virus. (Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Sipa USA) Source: AAP / Michele Eve Sandberg/Sipa USA
Published 26 August 2022 at 12:24pm
Presented by Greg Dyett
Source: SBS News
The World Health Organisation says Europe is making progress containing monkeypox.
Published 26 August 2022 at 12:24pm
Presented by Greg Dyett
Source: SBS News
Share