SBS News In Depth

Fears hackers could exploit security weakness in Apple devices

SBS News In Depth

Apple Security Update Explainer

Security experts are warning that everyone should update any Apple device they have immediately, “because of serious security vulnerabilities”. Source: AP / Richard Drew/AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 August 2022 at 6:13pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Phillippa Carisbrooke
Source: SBS News

Users of Apple devices worldwide are being urged to immediately install software updates, if they haven't already. The company has disclosed a security weakness, that hackers are suspected of having already exploited to take control of some mobiles, tablets and computers.

Published 20 August 2022 at 6:13pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Phillippa Carisbrooke
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Fears over petrol prices when excise reduction ends (SBS).jpg

Fears of higher petrol prices when temporary cut in fuel excise expires

Dick Groot Obbink and his wife Virginia at Durran Durra Truffles (SBS-Sandra Fulloon).jpg

The treasure of truffles

Boy who completed six months of chemotherapy waits 27 hours in hallway of Box Hill hospital (Louise Milligan twitter).jfif

Triaged in tents - Australia's hospitals under strain

Linda Burney, Anthony Albanese and Nita Green visit Thursday Island (Nita Green Twitter).jfif

PM discusses climate change, Voice to Parliament during Torres Strait visit