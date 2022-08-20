Fears hackers could exploit security weakness in Apple devices

Security experts are warning that everyone should update any Apple device they have immediately, “because of serious security vulnerabilities”. Source: AP / Richard Drew/AP
Published 20 August 2022 at 6:13pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Phillippa Carisbrooke
Source: SBS News
Users of Apple devices worldwide are being urged to immediately install software updates, if they haven't already. The company has disclosed a security weakness, that hackers are suspected of having already exploited to take control of some mobiles, tablets and computers.
