FIFA World Cup: A (controversial) Podcast

A (controversial) podcast Source: SBS News / Nasser Alkubaisi
Published 22 November 2022 at 10:34am, updated 22 November 2022 at 1:18pm
By Andrew Chappelle
Source: SBS News
It was always a controversial choice for critics who’ve spent years saying the World Cup should’ve never been awarded to a conservative country smaller than Sydney. But whether you like it or not, the greatest show on earth is in Qatar, for the first time in the Middle East. On this podcast, we’ll tackle issues off-the-field that people can’t stop talking about, and others you may not be across.
