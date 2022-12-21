Women's rights and the FIFA World Cup

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
A controversial podcast Source: Getty / CHRISTINA ASSI/AFP via Getty Images
Published 21 December 2022 at 11:52am, updated 3 hours ago at 11:56am
By Andrew Chappelle
Source: SBS News
In this episode, we hear what women thought about the World Cup in Qatar, and how women's rights and perspectives were largely absent from the coverage it. Nearly 40 percent of football fans globally are female, yet female athletes and fans continue to face enormous barriers in the game, their households, and communities. We hear from Yousra Samir Imran (Author of 'Hijab and Red Lipstick') about her experience with the guardianship system, along with Qatari artist Ghada Al Khater, and Human Rights Watch researcher Rothna Begum
Published 21 December 2022 at 11:52am, updated 3 hours ago at 11:56am
By Andrew Chappelle
Source: SBS News
Share