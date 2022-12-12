FIFA World Cup: The controversies

Human rights and workers' rights under the microscope in Qatar

FIFA World Cup: The controversies

Controversial pod 16x9 series tile.png

A (controversial) podcast Source: SBS News / Nasser Alkubaisi

Published 12 December 2022 at 2:33pm
By Andrew Chappelle
Source: SBS News
World

Qatar’s government and World Cup organisers have received praise from labour unions and the ILO for progress made to improve worker welfare, but many companies continue to flout labour laws, engage in wage theft, and retaliate against workers who dare to complain according to Equidem, a human rights and labour rights charity.

