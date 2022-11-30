Rainbow armbands and a clash of cultures at the FIFA World Cup
A (controversial) podcast Source: SBS News / Nasser Alkubaisi
Published 30 November 2022 at 3:57pm
By Andrew Chappelle
Source: SBS News
In this episode, we speak to a Qatari artist about her take on the ‘OneLove’ campaign, and why so many people want athletes and fans to take a stand at Qatar 2022. We also speak to Marc Owen Jones about caricatures used in the media to describe the first World Cup in the Middle East, and Abdulla Al-Arian (Editor of ‘Football in the Middle East, State, Society, and the Beautiful Game’) about the colonial legacy of the sport.
Published 30 November 2022 at 3:57pm
By Andrew Chappelle
Source: SBS News
Share