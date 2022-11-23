Should gay fans feel safe going to Qatar for the World Cup?
Published 23 November 2022 at 11:26am, updated an hour ago at 11:31am
By Andrew Chappelle
Source: SBS News
In this episode, we ask if gay fans should feel safe going to Qatar for the World Cup, in a country where sex between men is a criminal offence. There’s a lot more to this topic than you’ve probably heard before. We speak to members of Qatar’s queer community with opposing views about the rainbow flag and Western advocacy for the LGBTIQ+ community. We also hear from Rasha Younes (senior researcher with the LGBT Rights Program at Human Rights Watch), and the journalist behind the polpular instagram page @disorientalizing, Maryam Iqbal.
