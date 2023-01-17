Finding common ground to really celebrate Australia

Sorry Day Remembrance

The Aboriginal flag Source: Getty / Ian Waldie

January 26th is a difficult day for many Indigenous People, reminding them violence and a destruction of their culture. For some people, Australia Day – that is currently held on this day – is a day of celebration. For many it's the day when they officially become Australians, with many citizenship ceremonies held on this day. But each year the voice to change the date gets louder. We look into why would it be a positive for migrant Australians to be allies with Indigenous Australians, and why this is so important on a day like January 26th.

