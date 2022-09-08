SBS News In Depth

Five way split helps Monkeypox vaccine go further

Monkeypox is a zoonotic virus from the Poxviridae family that causes a pox-like disease

Monkeypox is a zoonotic virus from the Poxviridae family that causes a pox-like disease Source: Getty / KATERYNA KON/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRA/Getty Images/Science Photo Library

Published 8 September 2022 at 6:49pm
By Tina Quinn
The Monkeypox virus, once rare in western countries is this year experiencing a surge, with outbreaks across North America, parts of Europe and Australia. With the preferred vaccine for monkeypox is in short supply, Australian experts have followed the US and Europe and are now allowing each dose to be split five ways

