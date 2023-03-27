Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
From 330,000 to 14 million: Latitude Financial hack far worse than first reports
Signage is seen outside the Australian Passport Office, in Melbourne, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AAP Image/Diego Fedele) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DIEGO FEDELE/AAPIMAGE
The cyber hack on Latitude Financial is far worse than originally thought with customer data stolen from around 14 million of its customers in Australia and New Zealand. The buy-now-pay-later provider first announced the hack on March 16 and reported around 330,000 customers had their data accessed. The company now says 7.9 million drivers licence numbers are thought to have been stolen and an additional 6.1 million records, which date back at least 2005, have also been compromised.
Share