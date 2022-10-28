House prices fell almost 5 per cent in September quarter: Domain Price Report

Australians struggling to break into the property market are set to benefit from a $350 million affordable housing scheme included in the federal budget Source: AAP / DAN HIMBRECHTS/AAPIMAGE
Published 28 October 2022 at 2:10pm
By Deborah Groarke
Source: SBS News
The latest report on Australian house prices shows the cost of buying a home has fallen slightly, but it is of little comfort to people who rent or who are homeless.
