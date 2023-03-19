Imran Khan's supporters clash with police outside Islamabad court

Imran Khan at a protest rally in November 2022. Source: Getty / ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images

A court appearance by the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, in Islamabad has been postponed due to violent clashes between his supporters and local authorities. Imran Khan is set to answer charges of corruption, and not properly declaring gifts received in office - all of which he denies, dismissing them as politically motivated.

