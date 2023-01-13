SBS News In Depth

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has acknowledged "gross human rights violations"

Indonesia Human Rights Abuses

Indonesian President Joko Widodo delivers a speech at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. AP Credit: Muchlis Jr/AP

Published 13 January 2023 at 6:04pm
By Claudia Farhart
Presented by Aymen Baghdadi
President Widodo has conceded his nation committed gross human rights violations on 12 occasions most notably during and after the take over by former President Suharto in 1965.

