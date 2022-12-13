SBS News In Depth

Lockerbie victims' families react to arrest

Paul Hudson holds up a banner of pictures of Lockerbie bombing victims

Paul Hudson holds up a banner of pictures of Lockerbie bombing victims Source: Getty / Anna Moneymaker

Published 13 December 2022 at 11:18am
By Allan Lee
Just days before the 34th anniversary of the Lockerbie plane bombing, the man accused of making the bomb that brought down the Pan Am 747 on a small Scottish town is behind bars awaiting a court hearing. The families of the victims of the disaster say it's bringing some closure - but raising some questions.

