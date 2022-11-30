SBS News In Depth

Many young Aussies are pessimistic about the future

SBS News In Depth

Young Australians are worried about the future

Young Australians are worried about the future Source: Getty / Chuck Savage

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 November 2022 at 1:37pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Source: SBS News

Many young Australians are feeling doubtful about the future, according to a new report by national charity Mission Australia. The report has revealed the top personal challenges and wider concerns for young Australians across the country, including over the state of the environment, equity and discrimination and mental health.

Published 30 November 2022 at 1:37pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

FOOTBALL FOR FIRES FUNDRAISER

FIFA World Cup Matchday 11 preview with Mark Bosnich

Qatar: FIFA World Cup 2022 - Iran vs United States

First matchups of the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage are set

ROMANIA NATO FOREIGN MINISTERS MEETING

NATO countries pledge further support to Ukraine as winter looms

Australia Teal Independents

'Teal' is the word of the year