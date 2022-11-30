Many young Aussies are pessimistic about the future

Young Australians are worried about the future Source: Getty / Chuck Savage
Published 30 November 2022 at 1:37pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Source: SBS News
Many young Australians are feeling doubtful about the future, according to a new report by national charity Mission Australia. The report has revealed the top personal challenges and wider concerns for young Australians across the country, including over the state of the environment, equity and discrimination and mental health.
Published 30 November 2022 at 1:37pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Source: SBS News
Share