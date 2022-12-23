Mars Insight lander bids farewell from the red planet

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
NASA’s InSight lander has sent back what are likely to be its final images from Mars Source: AAP / NASA
Published 24 December 2022 at 8:45am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
NASA says it is retiring its InSight Mars lander mission, after over four years of collecting data on the red planet. InSight recently fell silent for the first time since arriving on Mars; its power levels had been dwindling for months because of dust coating its solar panels.
