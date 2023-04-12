Matildas "unreal" win over England a confidence booster ahead of World Cup campaign

England v Australia - Alzheimer's Society International - Gtech Community Stadium

Australia's Charlotte Grant (2nd from left) celebrates with her Matildas team mates following the side’s win against England. Credit: John Walton/PA/Alamy

The Matildas have claimed a huge victory overnight in a friendly match against England. England, the fourth ranked team in the world, dominated possession, but the Matildas capitalised when it mattered, to win 2-nil. It's a result which will fill the team with confidence ahead of this year's Women's World Cup on home soil.

