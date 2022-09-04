Midday Bulletin 4 September 2022

Source: SBS News
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
In this bulletin, The Greens call for a pause in interest rate hikes ahead of the Reserve Bank's monthly meeting on Tuesday; Argentina's congress holds a special sitting to condemn the attempted assassination of the country's vice president; and in sport, Nick Kyrgios believes he's in with a chance to beat World No.1 Daniil Medvedev at the US Open.
