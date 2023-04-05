More kids are refusing school, but some are finding other ways to get an education

16 year-old Ivy Bertram is a student at Hester Hornbrook Academy's new South Melbourne campus. (Sean Wales, SBS News).jpg

16 year-old Ivy Bertram is a student at Hester Hornbrook Academy's new South Melbourne campus. Source: SBS News / Sean Wales

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

School absence rates are on the rise around the country, after multiple years of disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One Melbourne independent school for children disengaged with the education system, is expanding, as demand continues to grow.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

PHILIP LOWE PRESS CLUB

Renters in focus as RBA boss warns rate hikes may not be over

OTM - Reserve Bank, interest rates (AAP).jpg

SBS On the Money: The RBA Governor's message to households following rate pause, and his warning to renters

Logos displayed on a smartphone in China - 21 Feb 2023

What is ChatGPT, and why does it have people worried?

PETER DUTTON VOICE PRESSER

Liberals to say 'no' to Indigenous voice in constitution