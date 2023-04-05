Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
More kids are refusing school, but some are finding other ways to get an education
16 year-old Ivy Bertram is a student at Hester Hornbrook Academy's new South Melbourne campus. Source: SBS News / Sean Wales
School absence rates are on the rise around the country, after multiple years of disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One Melbourne independent school for children disengaged with the education system, is expanding, as demand continues to grow.
