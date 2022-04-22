Netflix streaming service rocked by first loss in worldwide subscribers

An advertisement for Netflix's popular show "Bridgerton" is seen outside its office building in Los Angeles, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. An unexpected drop in subscribers sent Netflix shares into freefall Wednesday, forcing the company to consider experimenting with ads and -- hold onto your remote -- cracking down on millions of freeloaders who use passwords shared by friends or family. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Source: Jae C. Hong/AP
Published 22 April 2022 at 12:54pm
By Monique Pueblos, Richelle Harrison Plesse
Tags
Streaming giant Netflix has reported a drop in subscribers for the first time in more than a decade.
Published 22 April 2022 at 12:54pm
By Monique Pueblos, Richelle Harrison Plesse
Tags
SHARE