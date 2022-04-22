Netflix streaming service rocked by first loss in worldwide subscribers

An advertisement for Netflix's popular show "Bridgerton" is seen outside its office building in Los Angeles, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. An unexpected drop in subscribers sent Netflix shares into freefall Wednesday, forcing the company to consider experimenting with ads and -- hold onto your remote -- cracking down on millions of freeloaders who use passwords shared by friends or family. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Source: Jae C. Hong/AP