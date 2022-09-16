SBS News In Depth

Outrage in India over rape and murder of teenage girls

A crime scene tape cordons off a tree where the bodies of two teenage Indian girls were found hanging after they were allegedly raped, Source: AP / AP

Published 16 September 2022 at 4:21pm
By Julien Oeuillet
Six men have been arrested in India for allegedly raping and killing two teenage girls. The victims were part of the Dalit caste - often referred to as "untouchables", the lowest ranking people in the traditional Hindu class system.

