Parliament's return tackles cost of living, integrity, fuel and cyber security

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles and Treasurer Jim Chalmers during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, September 26, 2022. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
Published 26 September 2022 at 5:10pm
By Brooke Young
Source: SBS News
Federal Independent Commission Against Corruption legislation to be introduced in Parliament this week. And as the expiry date of the fuel excise looms and puts further pressures on Australian household budgets, all eyes are on Treasurer Jim Chalmers’ upcoming federal budget next month.
