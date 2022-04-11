Preferential voting in Australia: how does it work?

File photo dated 06/05/10 of a voter placing a ballot paper in the ballot box. Dissatisfaction with democratic politics reached the highest level ever recorded in 2019, a study has indicated.. Issue date: Wednesday January 29, 2020. Researchers from Cambridge University's new Centre for the Future of Democracy analysed a data set of more than four million people and found that satisfaction was at an all-time low in large democracies including the UK, America, Brazil, Mexico and Australia. See PA story SOCIAL Democracy. Photo credit should read: Rui Vieira/PA Wire Source: Rui Vieira/PA